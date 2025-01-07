Remedies for Inflammation (Autoimmune, Gut, and Arthritis) - Dr Eric Berg

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Treating inflammation with medication will not address the root cause. In this video, we’ll look at the top causes of inflammation to help you better understand how to reduce inflammation in the body! 0:00 Introduction: What causes inflammation in the body? 0:30 Chronic inflammation 0:50 Pain and inflammation associated with fibromyalgia 2:27 Pain and inflammation associated with Lyme disease 2:54 More causes of inflammation 6:26 The science behind inflammation and autoimmune diseases 9:24 Inflammation remedies