Red Cross Provides Illegals With Maps And Tips About How To Cross Border Into U S

Red Cross providing migrants with maps, resources to travel to US border
The Red Cross has guides for U.S.-bound migrants that include a map to the border, resources along the journey and a paper on what to do when encountering the dangers along the journey, according to documents obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
https://dailycaller.com/2023/03/09/red-cross-southern-border-federal-emergency-management-agency/
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6322281960112
