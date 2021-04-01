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Katy Perry says she sold her soul to devil. She has been soul-scalped & replaced by a Draco avatar
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377 views • April 01, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). 33.3% of earth's population is already soul-scalped changelings. When you dabble with the occult or New Age witchcraft or secret societies, you are giving Satan Lucifer permission to MILAB-abduct you to an underground Nazi U.S. military alien base, and soul-scalp you, and steal your body and identity and memory, or to replace you with a clone avatar for a Draco chimera alien or Mantis chimera alien or Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel alien or tall grey hybrid alien or Sirian chimera alien or Arcturian chimera alien spirit. You have to be a Satanist and sell your soul to the devil, in order to become a politician or corporate leader or Hollywood celebrity or idol singer or CIA NSA MI6 FBI leader or anyone else in the nephilim & chimera alien descendant psychic witches’ Illuminati NWO secret societies, who are given promotions in companies and governments and churches and any organization. This is why 90% of Hollywood Illuminati New Age Wicca witches have been soul-scalped, and replaced with nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars or their fathers the fallen angel devils incarnate avatars. They are Satanist pedophile cannibal LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magic “bisexual Draco” “quadsexual Pleiadian” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual non-human demon spirits in cloned hybrid human bodies or stolen “walk in” human bodies. They are able to manipulate psychically and telepathically all the humans’ brains, so this is why the religious Christian convert hordes love these pastors and politicians and Hollywood stars & music celebrities and royal families and popes and pedophile cannibal feminist leaders. The religious Christians allowed them to return through the star gate wormhole portals using Baal Moloch abortion clinic temple child sacrifice life force energy black magic, by redefining God’s Bible verses, and removing God’s spiritual protection over the earth and humans, and rebelling against women’s head coverings, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and changing hundreds of other Bible verses, in order to change YHWH Jesus to Sananda Jesus and Jezebel their gods. As the Bible’s “watchman on the wall,” if you do not speak forth 100% of God’s truth that 33.3% of the earth’s population have been replaced by returned nephilims & chimeras, then you are condoning Satan Lucifer’s replacement of humans; and by not warning & exposing & informing & preaching the truth, you have the blood of millions of humans on your hands. Speak forth 100% of God’s truth, because Jesus gave 100% of his life on the cross for you (not 10% or 50% or 99%), so that everyone will come to try to assassinate you, and massacre your family, and cut off all your income, and ridicule you as a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac as they ridiculed Jesus, and everyone will leave you in disgust for restoring the Bible verses. If you do not, then you are mentally insane. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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