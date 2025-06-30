BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Twin Tribes - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2062
Twin Tribes - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2062
Premieres 07/01/25, 06:25 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB's "Bus Invaders", we take you inside the touring vehicle of the darkwave band, Twin Tribes, while on the "Darker Skies Tour." Twin Tribes is currently supporting their newest album, Pendulum.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 27, 2025

Location - Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH TWIN TRIBES:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/TwinTribes

Instagram - https://instagram.com/twin_tribes

Twitter - https://twitter.com/twin_tribes


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Driver's Area

04:00 Middle of the Van

06:15 Gear Storage


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


digital tour busbus invaderstwin tribestwin tribes digital tour bustwin tribes bus invaderstwin tribes tour bustour bus twin tribestwin tribes interviewinterview twin tribestwin tribes bandband twin tribestwin tribes musicmusic twin tribestwin tribes dark wavetwin tribes post-punktwin tribes gothic rocktwin tribes cold wavetwin tribes gothictwin tribes gothtwin tribes luis navarro
00:00Introduction

00:32Driver's Area

04:00Middle of the Van

06:15Gear Storage

