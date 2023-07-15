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Uncensored: WARNING: GRAPHIC - Authorities Actively Endorsing Pedophilia with Rob Primo
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104 views • July 15, 2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


July 14, 2023


Citizen Journalist Rob Primo from Canada joins Maria Zeee to discuss how authorities are actively endorsing and protecting pedophiles in society now, most obviously displayed during "Pride" month. Rob also discusses the effects of Censorship Bill C-11, already blocking independent media from reaching people on social media, meaning the country only sees state-run propaganda.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v302psm-uncensored-warning-graphic-authorities-actively-endorsing-pedophilia-with-r.html

Keywords
censorshippedophiliacanadaauthoritiesuncensoredcitizen journalistpride monthmaria zeeebill c-11rob primostate-run propaganda
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