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Illuminati - Synagogue of Satan! Historical Evil - 1666 Sabbatean Frankists
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107 views • June 29, 2021
The story of the Kabbalist Black Stone organizations, Sabbateanism - Frankists and Islam Kabballah Black stone is just part of the same! It is known that the Islamic Jihad is all about world domination, just the same as Kabballah and they both have the Black Stone!
Sabbatai Zevi declared himself the Messiah in 1666, proclaiming that redemption was available through acts of sin. After Sabbati Zevi's death in 1676, his Kabbalist successor, Jacob Frank, expanded upon and continued his occult philosophy. Jacob Frank would eventually enter into an alliance formed by Adam Weishaupt. The objectives of this organization was to undermine the world's power structures, in an effort to usher in a Utopian era of global communism, which they would covertly rule by their hidden hand. Using secret societies, their agenda has played itself out over the centuries, staying true to the script, handling opposition by a near total control of the world's media, academic opinion leaders, politicians and financiers.
Sabbatai Zevi declared himself the Messiah in 1666, proclaiming that redemption was available through acts of sin. After Sabbati Zevi's death in 1676, his Kabbalist successor, Jacob Frank, expanded upon and continued his occult philosophy. Jacob Frank would eventually enter into an alliance formed by Adam Weishaupt. The objectives of this organization was to undermine the world's power structures, in an effort to usher in a Utopian era of global communism, which they would covertly rule by their hidden hand. Using secret societies, their agenda has played itself out over the centuries, staying true to the script, handling opposition by a near total control of the world's media, academic opinion leaders, politicians and financiers.
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