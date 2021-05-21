News and Views

1960's TaxesUK income tax has changed over the years. Originally it taxed a person's income regardless of who was beneficially entitled[clarification needed] (that is, regardless of whether they had a legal obligation to pass it on to another person) to that income, but now a person owes tax only on income to which he or she is beneficially entitled. Most companies were taken out of the income tax net in 1965 when corporation tax was introduced. These changes were consolidated by the Income and Corporation Taxes Act 1970. Also the schedules under which tax is levied have changed. Schedule B was abolished in 1988, Schedule C in 1996 and Schedule E in 2003. For income tax purposes, the remaining schedules were superseded by the Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005, which also repealed Schedule F completely. The Schedular system and Schedules A and D still remain in force for corporation tax. The highest rate of income tax peaked in the Second World War at 99.25%. It was then slightly reduced and was around 90% through the 1950s and 60s.Let's face it -- Erin O'Toole is a dudLet’s face it, federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is a dud and a dud is never going to defeat Justin Trudeau.A year ago, when the dawning of the pandemic forced the Tories to take their leadership campaign online and push back their leadership vote, I was struggling to choose a candidate to endorse: O’Toole or his principal rival, Peter MacKay?You Won’t Believe Why Democrat States Are Abolishing Math In SchoolHe says that progressives have taken the radical move of considering the very concept of a ‘right answer’ as “a form of bias or racism” which they consider to be “extraordinarily dangerous.” According to Klainerman: “mathematics is based on. . . statements of fact,” and he points out that if this were not the case, engineering and banking “would be impossible.”According to progressives however, the abject failure of engineering and hard sciences is a small price to pay in order to slay the imaginary dragon of racism.Police officers are retiring and quitting at record levelsSteve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association sees it differently. He said he suspects that retirements are spiking in jurisdictions where political leaders have called for dramatic changes to police procedures.New York City’s Police Department saw an 87 percent increase in retirements from 2019 to 2020. Union officials in the largest police force in the nation say the exodus is being fueled by pressure by racial advocates to defund police or impose major reforms.400+ cops quit in Seattle, Louisville over anti-police rhetoric, riots since 2020Over 400 police officers in Seattle and Louisville quit over the past year due to anti-police rhetoric amid months of violent protests, the departments said.According to Fox News, the Louisville, Ky. police department revealed it is in “dire straits” after around 200 of its law enforcement officers quit while Seattle continues to lose cops at a record pace.Trudeau misfires with proposed gun-control measuresThe best assessment I can give of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s gun control legislation is that it fails on all fronts, except perhaps the one that matters most to him — getting votes from people who think he is acting to stop gun crime.The Liberals unveiled their newest gun control bill Tuesday to a heavy dose of criticism from people they likely thought they would please.While warning about “blowback” from “the well-funded gun lobby,” Trudeau and his ministers were in fact getting blowback from the gun control lobby.