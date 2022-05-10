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May 9th Updates - Spy-craft Everywhere, Has America Become A Surveillance State?
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243 views • May 10, 2022
Has America Become A Surveillance State?
Is America and NATO providing Ukraine with state of the art reconnaissance information, effectively fighting a proxy war with Russia using Ukrainian forces?
For Months I have been watching spy planes doing reconnaissance around Ukraine, but this spying is not being limited to the battlefield across the pond. Tonight I will be talking more about all of the spy craft that I have spotted doing surveillance over America and also show some of the new areas of interest in Europe.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive
Is America and NATO providing Ukraine with state of the art reconnaissance information, effectively fighting a proxy war with Russia using Ukrainian forces?
For Months I have been watching spy planes doing reconnaissance around Ukraine, but this spying is not being limited to the battlefield across the pond. Tonight I will be talking more about all of the spy craft that I have spotted doing surveillance over America and also show some of the new areas of interest in Europe.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive
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