Breaking Free from Diet Culture: A Conversation with Justin Nault - Mayim Vega - Arukah.com

The Secret to Breaking Free from Diet Culture – A Conversation You Can’t Miss!

Have you ever felt trapped in the cycle of diet culture, constantly chasing the next quick-fix trend, only to end up frustrated and disheartened? You're not alone, and there’s a better way forward.





In our latest podcast episode, I sit down with Justin Nault, the founder of Clovis, to uncover the root causes of the obesity epidemic and explore how we can break free from restrictive diets and unhealthy body images. Justin’s perspective challenges conventional thinking, shedding light on the real reason many of us struggle with our health: it’s not just about food—it’s about identity.





In this powerful conversation, Justin reveals:

👉How diet culture perpetuates an unhealthy relationship with food and body image

👉The importance of self-love and self-acceptance in achieving lasting wellness

👉Practical tips for nourishing your body through whole foods, eliminating seed oils, and fostering a positive self-image

👉Why breaking free from societal standards and embracing a holistic approach to health is the key to lasting transformation





If you're tired of dieting and ready to embrace a healthier, more empowered version of yourself, this conversation is a must-listen.





Listen to the full episode here and discover how you can step into true wellness by prioritizing self-love and holistic health!





Connect with Justin:

/ justinnaultofficial

/ justinnaultofficial

/ justinnaultofficial

/ @justinnaultofficial





Music:

/ @justinnault

https://open.spotify.com/album/79dZ97...





If you’re inspired by Justin’s approach and want to learn how to empower others to break free from the culture of the modern sick-care system and achieve lasting transformation, our Arukah Holistic Healer Certification Program might be just what you’re looking for. This program equips you with the knowledge and tools to guide clients towards health and wellness through a mind-body-soul connection—no expensive medical degree required!





✨Ready to Become a Confident & Effective Holistic Healer?✨

Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community, WITHOUT the Need for Pharmaceutical Drugs with Harmful Side Effects, Hospitals, Doctors, or even Dentists.





Learn Naturopathic Herbalism, Holistic Life Coaching, and Build a Profitable Online Coaching Business - https://www.arukah.com/certification





🌟Read reviews from Mayim's students📝 - https://www.arukah.com/reviews





❤️My #1 Recommended Supplement ❤️

One of the first supplements I recommend to people, regardless of their condition, is a foundational one. It is safe🛡️, effective✅, natural🌱, and easy to use regardless of age. It improves your immune system🛡️, inflammatory response🔥, cardiovascular health❤️, digestive health🍏, and hormone balance⚖️. You can do all the right things for your health, but if you are deficient in Redox Molecules, then your body cannot fully utilize those things. 🔍Learn more about Redox at:

https://www.arukah.com/redox





​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.





May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.





Shalom,

Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy





Take a Stand for Israel - https://israel365action.com/

Latest News on Israel - https://israel365news.com/

Help Israel - https://israel365charity.com/

Read the Israel Bible - https://theisraelbible.com/



