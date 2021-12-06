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MASTERED BY THE BEAST? (Revelation 13:16-17)
Patmos Pete
Patmos Pete
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82 views • December 06, 2021
Yes, folks, the devil is using the monetary medium of exchange to manipulate, brainwash, and control the hearts and minds of men, to put his mark on their souls. Has the beast mastered you like a dog with his mammon, or have you mastered the beast's mammon by the power of the Holy Ghost?
LINKS TO OTHER SITES
Patmos Pete on GAB gab.com/patmospete
PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/
Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete
Revelation Chapter 13 Commentaries https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2b276329-f6d7-407f-afd3-f48a95b8c8bb?index=1
Covid-19-666 Posters https://patmosplanet.net/covid-19-666.html (No Copyrights use freely)
Patmos Planet Website https://patmosplanet.net/
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
The Patmos Reports (podcasts) https://patmosreports.podbean.com/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w
Elmo: The Dog that Licked My Sores http://elmo.patmosplanet.net/
Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.htmlhtml
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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