May 25, 2024
With so much investment in Electric motors, lithium ion batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and even sustainable fuel, I was very surprised to hear about a solid state combustion engine. Imagine an engine that is closer to 80% efficient, compared to 40% for a traditional combustion engine, and can run on any fuel! Could this be a game-changer for the combustion engine, or is just just a pipe dream? Let's figure this out together!
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
1:20 - How it works
2:30 - Benefits
4:00 - Electricity Generation
7:30 - Challenges
8:45 - Other Approach
10:37 - Engineering Breakdown
two bit da vinci,toyota engine,internal combustion engine,lightcell,light engine,light cell engine,solid state engine,combustion engine with no moving parts,hydrogen fuelcell,thermophotovoltaic,thermophotovoltaic engine,mesodyne,light cell,light cell technology,solid-state engine,solid-state internal combustion engine,solid-state combustion engine,gas engine with no moving parts,This Solid State Combustion Engine is 2X More Efficient!, Why Solid State Might Save The Combustion Engine
