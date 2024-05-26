Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Solid State Might Save The Combustion Engine
channel image
High Hopes
3203 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
188 views
Published 14 hours ago

Two Bit da Vinci


May 25, 2024


Light Engine - Check out the AMAZING Henson Shaving Razor & Get 100 FREE Blades! https://twobit.link/Henson Use CODE: twobitdavinci


With so much investment in Electric motors, lithium ion batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and even sustainable fuel, I was very surprised to hear about a solid state combustion engine. Imagine an engine that is closer to 80% efficient, compared to 40% for a traditional combustion engine, and can run on any fuel! Could this be a game-changer for the combustion engine, or is just just a pipe dream? Let's figure this out together!




》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://twobit.link/Newsletter

Become a Patron! https://twobit.link/Patreon

Buying a Tesla? https://twobit.link/Tesla


》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://twobit.link/DeleteMe


》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://twobit.link/EnergySage


》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]


》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 / twobitdavinci

Facebook 》 / twobitdavinci

Instagram 》 / twobitdavinci


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:20 - How it works

2:30 - Benefits

4:00 - Electricity Generation

7:30 - Challenges

8:45 - Other Approach

10:37 - Engineering Breakdown


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,toyota engine,internal combustion engine,lightcell,light engine,light cell engine,solid state engine,combustion engine with no moving parts,hydrogen fuelcell,thermophotovoltaic,thermophotovoltaic engine,mesodyne,light cell,light cell technology,solid-state engine,solid-state internal combustion engine,solid-state combustion engine,gas engine with no moving parts,This Solid State Combustion Engine is 2X More Efficient!, Why Solid State Might Save The Combustion Engine


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwwmfDIdZok

Keywords
benefitsengineefficientcombustionelectricity generationtwo bit da vincihow it workssolid stateany fuelengineering breakdown

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket