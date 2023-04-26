NATO didn't Expect It! Russia began to use the World's First 5th Gen T-14 'ARMATA' Tank in Ukraine!

A few hours ago, it became known about the beginning of the combat use of Russian new generation tanks in the special military operation zone. This was reported by RIA Novosti news agency, citing an unnamed source in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Moreover, war correspondents also confirmed not only the presence of the latest Russian T-14 Armata tanks on the battlefield but also their participation in combat operations. War correspondents emphasize that at the moment the T-14 Armata tanks have not yet been used to directly conduct assault or offensive operations. These tanks are firing at the positions and places of accumulation of equipment of the Ukrainian army.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
