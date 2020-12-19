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The Corona Virus Vaccine UNLEASHED! Hysteria Levels HIGH!
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82 views • December 19, 2020
Corona virus vaccine MANIA has been released with the first round of experimental shots. Bill Gates thinks we need to be locked down until 2022. A French professor is thrown into JAIL for daring to speak out against the vaccines. Over fifty-thousand doctors and scientists have signed a declaration against lockdowns. The vaccine passports and a "caste system" of people who can and cannot do certain activities based on their vaccine status is coming. Firing you for not-getting the shot is coming. Mass media indoctrination is here. Let's talk about it.
https://teespring.com/brently-merch?pid=227&;cid=2665
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Links:
https://nypost.com/2020/12/14/queens-nurse-becomes-first-new-yorker-to-get-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/accomplished-pharma-prof-thrown-in-psych-hospital-after-questioning-official-covid-narrative
https://www.christianpost.com/news/end-covid-lockdowns-say-43000-doctors-and-scientists.html
https://gbdeclaration.org/view-signatures/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9030943/Four-volunteers-got-Pfizers-vaccine-developed-Bells-palsy.html
https://lite.cnn.com/en/article/h_f57704265a0db9708053b6eb5320dd44
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackbrewster/2020/12/13/gates-says-next-4-6-months-could-be-worst-of-pandemic-as-vaccine-shipments-roll-out/?sh=4a8f9fb844c3
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/peace-and-prosperity/2020/december/11/announcing-a-vaccinations-based-caste-system/
https://www.rt.com/usa/509561-bill-gates-covid19/
https://fee.org/articles/cambridge-study-children-s-mental-health-has-deteriorated-substantially-during-lockdown/?utm_source=zapier
https://nypost.com/2020/12/05/these-nyc-first-responders-fear-covid-19-vaccine-side-effects/
https://www.today.com/health/yes-your-boss-can-fire-you-if-you-refuse-get-t203163#anchor-Afewexceptions
https://alt-market.us/is-the-globalist-reset-failing-the-elites-may-have-overplayed-their-hand/
https://teespring.com/brently-merch?pid=227&;cid=2665
instagram.com/itsbrently
subscribestar.com/itsbrently
twitter.com/cyre2067
[email protected]
Links:
https://nypost.com/2020/12/14/queens-nurse-becomes-first-new-yorker-to-get-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/accomplished-pharma-prof-thrown-in-psych-hospital-after-questioning-official-covid-narrative
https://www.christianpost.com/news/end-covid-lockdowns-say-43000-doctors-and-scientists.html
https://gbdeclaration.org/view-signatures/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9030943/Four-volunteers-got-Pfizers-vaccine-developed-Bells-palsy.html
https://lite.cnn.com/en/article/h_f57704265a0db9708053b6eb5320dd44
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackbrewster/2020/12/13/gates-says-next-4-6-months-could-be-worst-of-pandemic-as-vaccine-shipments-roll-out/?sh=4a8f9fb844c3
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/peace-and-prosperity/2020/december/11/announcing-a-vaccinations-based-caste-system/
https://www.rt.com/usa/509561-bill-gates-covid19/
https://fee.org/articles/cambridge-study-children-s-mental-health-has-deteriorated-substantially-during-lockdown/?utm_source=zapier
https://nypost.com/2020/12/05/these-nyc-first-responders-fear-covid-19-vaccine-side-effects/
https://www.today.com/health/yes-your-boss-can-fire-you-if-you-refuse-get-t203163#anchor-Afewexceptions
https://alt-market.us/is-the-globalist-reset-failing-the-elites-may-have-overplayed-their-hand/
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