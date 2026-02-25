InfoWars - Ted Nugent Takes A Flamethrower To The Democrats For Backing The Mexican Cartels & Warns That Only The 2nd Amendment Is Protecting The USA From Mexico's Fate - 2-24-2026

Check out The Alex Jones Store for all the latest deals https://thealexjonesstore.com/

The Alex Jones VIP Club Is NOW LIVE! Save 10%-40% off everything at The Alex Jones Store while getting $40.00 FREE store credit every month! Learn more HERE! https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/alex-jones-vip-club-copy

Subscribe to our POWERFUL supplements and get 50% off for LIFE! https://thealexjonesstore.com/collections/supplements

Subscribe, Save and Power Your Mitochondria 50% on ULTRA METHYLENE BLUE Liquid and ULTRA METHYLENE BLUE CAPSULES https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/30-day-ultra-methylene-blue

Pair it with our rapid-absorption liquid nootropic delivering active B vitamins, TMG, ALCAR, uridine, and CoQ10 Ultra Methylene Red https://alexjonesbanned.com/products/methylene-red