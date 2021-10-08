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Gun Control and Racism: The Laws and Taxes Meant to Limit Minority Gun Ownership in America
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50 views • October 08, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Dave and Sam discuss gun control and the effect that racism has had on gun control in the U.S. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/self-defense-for-minorities-gun-control-racism-laws-taxes-limit-gun-ownership-america
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/SamJacobs1776/posts
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
“There’s a direct correlation between gun control and black people control.”
- Stacy Swimp, President of the Frederick Douglass Society
Every schoolchild knows that the Declaration of Independence declares that the basic equality of man is “self-evident.” The United States Constitution enumerates what the inalienable rights only alluded to by the Declaration. An inalienable right is one that exists regardless of whether or not it is recognized by the state. For example, you have a right to free speech regardless of whether or not the Constitution recognizes it. Thus any restrictions on free speech are curbs of this pre-existing right, not an actual elimination of that right. One of them is the right to keep and bear arms. Another is the right to a speedy and public trial.
However, particularly with the Second Amendment, there’s long been a struggle between the ideals of America and the reality on the ground with regard to race. What’s more, minorities in the United States are disproportionately the victims of violent crime. Both of these things together make it crucial to understand self defense and the Second Amendment from the perspective of race in America.
Part of the problem is that, unlike European nations which grew organically, America is an invention of a handful of Englishmen. They founded the nation on a set of ideas and there has always been a tension between those ideas and the reality. This is, in some sense, unavoidable: reality will always have trouble living up to an ideal. A failure to live up to that ideal in the past according to terms established today doesn’t make the entire project – or any specific part of it – worthless or suspect.
Before we get into the meat of the matter, we should note that the American ideal has expanded the Second Amendment (and the rest of the Constitution for that matter) to de jure include all Americans. One can be skeptical of the notion of “progress” while seeing the moves to repeal race-based restrictions on firearms ownership as big steps in the right direction.
Finally, it is worth noting – and we will do so at length later – that none of the racially-motivated laws on the books in America are uniquely American. Racism, in the sense employed by the average person not the expanded version used by left-wing ideologues, was not a uniquely American institution, but the norm throughout human history.
You can read the full article “Gun Control and Racism: The Laws and Taxes Meant to Limit Minority Gun Ownership in America” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Gun Control and Racism: The Laws and Taxes Meant to Limit Minority Gun Ownership in America: https://ammo.com/articles/self-defense-for-minorities-gun-control-racism-laws-taxes-limit-gun-ownership-america
- Roof Koreans: How Civilians Defended Koreatown from Racist Violence During the 1992 LA Riots: https://ammo.com/articles/roof-koreans-civilians-defended-koreatown-racist-violence-la-riots-1992
- Robert F. Williams: The Untold History of Black NRA Gun Clubs and the Civil Rights Movement: https://ammo.com/articles/guns-nra-and-american-civil-rights-movement-guide
- The Wounded Knee Massacre: The Forgotten History of the Native American Gun Confiscation: https://ammo.com/articles/wounded-knee-massacre-native-american-gun-confiscation-forgotten-history
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #GunControl #2ndAmendment
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/SamJacobs1776/posts
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
“There’s a direct correlation between gun control and black people control.”
- Stacy Swimp, President of the Frederick Douglass Society
Every schoolchild knows that the Declaration of Independence declares that the basic equality of man is “self-evident.” The United States Constitution enumerates what the inalienable rights only alluded to by the Declaration. An inalienable right is one that exists regardless of whether or not it is recognized by the state. For example, you have a right to free speech regardless of whether or not the Constitution recognizes it. Thus any restrictions on free speech are curbs of this pre-existing right, not an actual elimination of that right. One of them is the right to keep and bear arms. Another is the right to a speedy and public trial.
However, particularly with the Second Amendment, there’s long been a struggle between the ideals of America and the reality on the ground with regard to race. What’s more, minorities in the United States are disproportionately the victims of violent crime. Both of these things together make it crucial to understand self defense and the Second Amendment from the perspective of race in America.
Part of the problem is that, unlike European nations which grew organically, America is an invention of a handful of Englishmen. They founded the nation on a set of ideas and there has always been a tension between those ideas and the reality. This is, in some sense, unavoidable: reality will always have trouble living up to an ideal. A failure to live up to that ideal in the past according to terms established today doesn’t make the entire project – or any specific part of it – worthless or suspect.
Before we get into the meat of the matter, we should note that the American ideal has expanded the Second Amendment (and the rest of the Constitution for that matter) to de jure include all Americans. One can be skeptical of the notion of “progress” while seeing the moves to repeal race-based restrictions on firearms ownership as big steps in the right direction.
Finally, it is worth noting – and we will do so at length later – that none of the racially-motivated laws on the books in America are uniquely American. Racism, in the sense employed by the average person not the expanded version used by left-wing ideologues, was not a uniquely American institution, but the norm throughout human history.
You can read the full article “Gun Control and Racism: The Laws and Taxes Meant to Limit Minority Gun Ownership in America” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Gun Control and Racism: The Laws and Taxes Meant to Limit Minority Gun Ownership in America: https://ammo.com/articles/self-defense-for-minorities-gun-control-racism-laws-taxes-limit-gun-ownership-america
- Roof Koreans: How Civilians Defended Koreatown from Racist Violence During the 1992 LA Riots: https://ammo.com/articles/roof-koreans-civilians-defended-koreatown-racist-violence-la-riots-1992
- Robert F. Williams: The Untold History of Black NRA Gun Clubs and the Civil Rights Movement: https://ammo.com/articles/guns-nra-and-american-civil-rights-movement-guide
- The Wounded Knee Massacre: The Forgotten History of the Native American Gun Confiscation: https://ammo.com/articles/wounded-knee-massacre-native-american-gun-confiscation-forgotten-history
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #GunControl #2ndAmendment
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