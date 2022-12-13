Our Lady's Last Message at Garabandal

"One day in church Our Lady told me in a locution that I would see her on Saturday, November 13th, 1965, at the pines; it would be a special apparition to kiss the religious objects so that I could give them away afterwards.

I was anxious for this day to arrive so that I could see Our Lady and Baby Jesus again.

They have implanted in my life the seed of God's happiness.

It was raining, but I didn't care. I went up to the Pines, carrying the many rosaries which people have given me to distribute.

...

When I arrived at the pines, I began to take out the rosaries and I heard a sweet voice, the voice of the Virgin, which you can always recognize from other voices, calling me by my name.

I answered her, 'What?'

At that very moment, I saw Her with the Child in her arms.

She was dressed as usual and smiling.

I told her, 'I have come to bring you the rosaries so that you can kiss them.'

She said to me, 'I can see.'

I had been chewing gum, but when I saw her, I stopped chewing and stuck the gum to one of my teeth.

She must have noticed, because She said, 'Conchita why don't you get rid of the chewing gum and offer it up as a sacrifice for the glory of my Son?'

A bit ashamed, I took the gum out and threw it on the ground. She said afterwards, 'Do you remember what I told you on your saint's day: that you would suffer much on earth?...

Now I repeat it to you. Have trust in Us.' Then I added, 'How unworthy I am, oh Mother of us all, of so many graces received through you, and now you have come to me to help me carry the little cross I have."

She said, 'Conchita, I have not come only for you but I have come for all my children, with the desire to bring them closer to Our Hearts.'

She asked for the things I was carrying.

'Give them to me so that I can kiss all that you have brought.'

And I gave her everything.

I had also brought a small crucifix which I gave her to kiss.

She kissed it and said, 'Put it in the hands of Baby Jesus.'

And I did so and He said nothing.

I said, 'I intend to take this cross with me when I go to the convent.'

But She did not reply.

After kissing everything, She commented, 'My son, through this kiss, will work wonders.

Distribute them to the others." Of course I will do so.

After all this, She asked me to tell her all the petitions which I had received for others.

She said, 'Conchita, tell me, tell me things about my children. I have all of them under my mantle.'

And I said, 'It is too small and there is no room for all of us.' She smiled at this.

'Do You know, Conchita, why I did not come personally on June 18th to give you the message for the world?

Because it pained me to say it myself, but I have to say it to you for your own good and, if you obey, for God's glory.

I love you very much and I desire your salvation; I desire to bring you all to God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Conchita, won't you respond to this?'

I said, 'If I could always see you, yes; but if not, I can't because I am very bad...

''Do all you can,' Our Lady added, 'And we will help you, and also my daughters Loli, Jacinta and Maricruz.'

She did not stay long with me.

She also said, 'This will be the last time you will see me here, but I will always be with all my children.'

Afterwards she added, 'Conchita, why don't you go often to visit my Son in the Most Blessed Sacrament?

Why do you let yourself be carried away by laziness and not go to visit Him? He is waiting for you day and night.'

As I have written above, it was raining hard. Our Lady and Baby Jesus did not get wet.

I was not aware that it was raining while I was seeing them, but when I stopped seeing them, I realized I was soaked.

I also told her, 'O how happy I am when I see you.

Why don't you take me with you right now?'

She answered, 'Remember what I told you on your saint's day.

When you go before God you must show Him your hands full of good works, done by you for your brothers and for the glory of God; now your hands are empty.'

That's all, I spent a happy moment with my Mother from heaven, my best friend, and with Baby Jesus.

I have stopped seeing them, but I continue to feel them close.

Again they have sown in my soul a great peace, joy and desire to conquer my defects so that I will be able to love, with all my strength, the hearts of Jesus and Mary who love us so much.

The Blessed Virgin Mary told me before that Jesus does not want to send the chastisement in order to distress us, but in order to help us and reproach us because we pay no attention to Him.

And the warning will be sent in order to purify us for the miracle, through which He will show us His great love.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMcTQWcZS1g