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The Magical Digestive Superheroes
The Digestion Doc
The Digestion Doc
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41 views • October 30, 2019
Digestion in the stomach happens well before digestion in the intestines. Probiotics have their purpose, but in the wonderful window known as “predigestion”, enzymes are the digestive superheroes.

Having a leaky gut is a major concern for many women over 40 in the US. This undigested food may cause gas, bloating, constipation and diarrhea when the food is not properly digested. The question arises, why does indigestion happen? Hint: It isn’t because you missed your probiotic. You see, when we cook our food over 118 degrees Fahrenheit, the vital enzymes present in food are demolished due to the intense heat. Once these beneficial enzymes are destroyed, digesting food becomes a burden and the GI tract gets into trouble. Now, it must convert healing enzymes into digestive enzymes. This leads to an over-worked gut. And that means problems. This enzyme deficit causes a variety of symptoms like gas, bloating, fatigue and more.
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healthenzymesdigestioncrohnsdiarrheafood enzymespredigestion
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