The Magical Digestive Superheroes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Having a leaky gut is a major concern for many women over 40 in the US. This undigested food may cause gas, bloating, constipation and diarrhea when the food is not properly digested. The question arises, why does indigestion happen? Hint: It isn’t because you missed your probiotic. You see, when we cook our food over 118 degrees Fahrenheit, the vital enzymes present in food are demolished due to the intense heat. Once these beneficial enzymes are destroyed, digesting food becomes a burden and the GI tract gets into trouble. Now, it must convert healing enzymes into digestive enzymes. This leads to an over-worked gut. And that means problems. This enzyme deficit causes a variety of symptoms like gas, bloating, fatigue and more.