The Rise of the Thielverse & the Surveillance State (w/ Whitney Webb) | The Chris Hedges Report

Whitney Webb traces the Thielverse’s rise and the construction of the bipartisan modern surveillance state that Trump and his benefactors are deploying against dissidents and immigrants today.





Vice President-elect Mike Pence looks on as President-elect Donald Trump shakes the hand of Peter Thiel during a meeting with technology executives at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City.





(0:00) Intro

(2:31) Poindexter and Total Information Awareness

(7:33) Predictive policing

(13:06) Social credit profiles

(17:06) PayPal mafia

(24:37) The smart wall

(26:48) SpaceX and Oracle

(30:40) Oracle

(31:47) Israeli tech in America

(36:12) What will this world look like?





