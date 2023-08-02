Create New Account
Steve Gruber: How damning is Devon Archer's testimony?
How damning is Devon Archer's testimony?


Democrats continue to parrot the narrative that the investigation into the Biden crime family is a nothing-burger or a fishing expedition.


#DevonArcherTestimony #DevonArcher #BidenCorruption #BidenCrimeFamilyExposed


white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation

