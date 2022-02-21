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Free Pastor Pawlowski - an example of how Christians fight the devil and his minions
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40 views • February 21, 2022
In this video, we are going to show you how you can use the courts of the Universe to settle disputes or to get the devil off of you. in this particular case, we are showing you what you need to do to get Pastor Artur Pawlowski, the pastor in Canada who has been jailed AGAIN, free by getting a decree against the devil and his minions which will force them to free this pastor.
For more information:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
Here is the complaint prayer:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/onewebmedia/Pastor%20Artur%20complaint%20prayer.pdf
The petition against the principality:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/onewebmedia/Pastor%20Artur%20Principality%20Petition%20prayer.pdf
The petition against the baal/molech worshippers in the government:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/onewebmedia/Pastor%20Artur%20Petition%20prayer.pdf
The powlowski persecution:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/persecution/persecution-powlowski.html
For more information:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
Here is the complaint prayer:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/onewebmedia/Pastor%20Artur%20complaint%20prayer.pdf
The petition against the principality:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/onewebmedia/Pastor%20Artur%20Principality%20Petition%20prayer.pdf
The petition against the baal/molech worshippers in the government:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/onewebmedia/Pastor%20Artur%20Petition%20prayer.pdf
The powlowski persecution:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/persecution/persecution-powlowski.html
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