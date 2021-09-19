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The 100 Year March: A Philosopher in Poland
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25 views • September 19, 2021
Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain Radio - the largest philosophy show in the world - takes you on a fascinating journey deep into the real Poland.
After decades of brutal oppression, Poland has emerged as a shining beacon for European freedoms and independence. Standing tall against the European Union, staunch in their Christian faith, united in their love of country and freedom, the Polish people just might save Europe once more, as they have many times in the past...
Join Stefan Molyneux as he explores Poland - and unravels the complex interplay of history, oppression, faith and hope that has produced some of the strongest and most independent Europeans on the planet.
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After decades of brutal oppression, Poland has emerged as a shining beacon for European freedoms and independence. Standing tall against the European Union, staunch in their Christian faith, united in their love of country and freedom, the Polish people just might save Europe once more, as they have many times in the past...
Join Stefan Molyneux as he explores Poland - and unravels the complex interplay of history, oppression, faith and hope that has produced some of the strongest and most independent Europeans on the planet.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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