Diversity: African Dance + Chinese Heavy Metal That Sounds Like Irish Pirates

.... and yes, the African dancers adorn various masks, symbolizing various ethnicity's, from what I can tell... meaning most of the masks have the image of a non-African character. The music overlay is a Chinese heavy metal band, which of course China has heavy metal bands, you just need to get out more ... anyhow, to me they sound like Irish pirates, but maybe that's just me. Either way I dub this video a bonafide, diversity-rich, multicultural, down home, shindig....or a honky tonk even, for the added cultural twist. Anyhow, this is just to show everybody that multiculturalism can be fun... if done right. And God bless all you Chinese African Irish pirate types out there, it seems a new day, is dawning.

Now that all of that is out of the way, let's rock, mf'ers.