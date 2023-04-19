Catholic School CAVES To TRANS Agenda: Student Suspended & ARRESTED For Rebuking LGBT With SCRIPTURE

There are only two genders.

Josh Alexander joins Stew to detail how he was suspended and arrested after standing for biblical truth.

Josh stood up for the girls at his school who were uncomfortable that biological men were allowed to use the women’s bathroom.

He then engaged in an online debate and triggered trans activists by using the Bible to support his belief that there are only two genders.

Josh challenged the Catholic school staff to open their Bibles and rectify their pro trans policy.

The school had Josh arrested when he attended class to stand up for his Christian beliefs.

Evil will not win if we continue to speak God’s truth and wisdom.

Sign the petition to support Josh Alexander's stand for Biblical truth at http://LibertyCoalitionCanada.com/I-Stand-With-Josh-Alexander/

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network