NDAA Tries to Make US-Israeli Fusion Permanent – Video #323

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As Netanyahu foreshadowed a few weeks ago, Israel is attempting to switch from “aid” to “partnership,” going for complete integration and fusion with the US Military – in all areas such as cyber, biotech, AI, quantum, autonomous systems and directed energy weapons.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook
https://thefreedomarticles.com/regime-chaos-joe-kent-israel-goals-video-307/
https://x.com/KristanTHarris/status/2059106976303554611
https://x.com/infolibnews/status/2053704955366711367
https://armedservices.house.gov/uploadedfiles/fy27_ndaa_chairmans_mark_-_final.pdf
https://www.anewpolicy.org/the-legislative-tracker/section-224-ndaa
https://responsiblestatecraft.org/israel-us-military/
https://karenkwiatkowski.substack.com/p/why-did-greene-and-massie-have-to
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.