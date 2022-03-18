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Baby Cyrus Trafficked by CPS: Stew Peters Redpills Idaho LT. Governor in Live Interview!
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121 views • March 18, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
10-month-old baby Cyrus is being trafficked by the corrupt St. Luke's Hospital in Idaho, and hundreds are protesting. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss the court’s decision to turn Cyrus over to the state, despite his needs for his loving family. McGeachin detailed the criminal conduct of the court, the hospital’s irrational decisions, and how she plans to fight for baby Cyrus.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxp2y7-baby-cyrus-trafficked-by-cps-stew-peters-redpills-idaho-lt.-governor-in-liv.html
10-month-old baby Cyrus is being trafficked by the corrupt St. Luke's Hospital in Idaho, and hundreds are protesting. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss the court’s decision to turn Cyrus over to the state, despite his needs for his loving family. McGeachin detailed the criminal conduct of the court, the hospital’s irrational decisions, and how she plans to fight for baby Cyrus.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxp2y7-baby-cyrus-trafficked-by-cps-stew-peters-redpills-idaho-lt.-governor-in-liv.html
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