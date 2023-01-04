SPECIAL UPDATE: The World Mourns Death Of Pope Benedict XVI

Create New Account
The World Mourns Death Of Pope Benedict XVI
LifeSiteNews
Published Yesterday
Rome and the world reels at the death of the last defender of the Traditional Latin Mass, Pope Benedict XVI. The legacy of the 8-year pontificate of Pope Benedict XVI will be unpacked for decades to come, starting now with LifeSiteNews. Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen takes viewers into the heart of Rome with a special report, revealing what’s next for the culture of life, traditional Catholics, and the questions that have been left unanswered by Pope Benedict XVI - the first man to resign from the papacy in 600 years.


Keywords
catholic funeral pope benedict pope benedict xvi

