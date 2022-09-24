The incarnation of Jesus was a supernatural event that was carried out by the Holy Spirit and angels. Gabriel appeared to Zacharias and set in motion the predicted forerunner to the Messiah. Six months later Gabriel appeared to a teenage virgin named Mary and she became pregnant by the Holy Spirit.
An angel was also dispatched to Joseph to explain what had happened to Mary. In order to financially support Joseph and Mary, angels prepared a star to appear in the east over Babylon as an indicator to wise men who had been waiting for such an event that signified the Messiah’s birth. The star led them to Jerusalem and then to Bethlehem where they worshiped the child and presented kingly gifts.
Angels told the wise men to avoid King Herod and also warned Joseph to take his family to Egypt. The apostle Peter was released from prison by an angel and in the book of Hebrews we are told that angels periodically visit believers in Christ.
Angels will also play a major role during the time of the Antichrist, the second coming of Christ and the 1,000 year kingdom. Angels do not take orders from humanity but we can call upon the Lord and He will send angelic help!
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1565.pdf
RLJ-1565 -- SEPTEMBER 18, 2016
THE ROLE OF ANGELS Part 3: Angels in the New Testament
Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:
https://eaec.org/webcast.htm
