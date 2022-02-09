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Calgary police officer speaks out after Ottawa police seized fuel from peaceful protestors:
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118 views • February 09, 2022
Calgary police officer speaks out after Ottawa police seized fuel from peaceful protestors:
"I was just following orders is no longer an excuse. It is time to stand up and speak out by refusing to breach your fellow citizens fundamental charter rights. You signed up to help people. Stand with your fellow Canadians and say enough is enough."
https://twitter.com/RebelNewsOnline/status/1491141458405240832?s=19
"I was just following orders is no longer an excuse. It is time to stand up and speak out by refusing to breach your fellow citizens fundamental charter rights. You signed up to help people. Stand with your fellow Canadians and say enough is enough."
https://twitter.com/RebelNewsOnline/status/1491141458405240832?s=19
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