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VETERANS TODAY: 23AUG22 - Dugin Blames Nazi Ukrainian Regime for Killing his Daughter - FSB Shows Evidence of Natalia Vovk's Premeditated Attack
Delacabra
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205 views • August 23, 2022

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As a result of urgent detective measures, the federal security service, FSB, has solved the murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina, born in 1992,” the FSB stressed. The special service found that “the crime was prepared and committed by Ukrainian secret services.” Its perpetrator was identified as a citizen of Ukraine, Natalia Vovk, born in 1979.

She had arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022, together with her daughter Sofya Shaban, born in 2010. “On the day of the murder, Vovk and Shaban attended the literary and music festival Tradition, where Dugina was present as an honorary guest.

On August 21, after a remote-controlled explosion of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado car Dugina was driving, Vovk and her daughter left through the Pskov Region to Estonia,” the FSB said.

To plot the murder and gather information about Dugina’s lifestyle, Vovk and her daughter rented an apartment in Moscow in the same building where the victim lived. To spy on the journalist, the criminal used a Mini Cooper car. When entering Russia, the vehicle carried a license plate of the Donetsk People’s Republic – E982XH DPR, in Moscow – a license plate of Kazakhstan 172AJD02, and when leaving – a Ukrainian license plate AH7771IP. “The materials of the investigation have been handed over to the Investigative Committee,” the FSB said, according to Tass.

Keywords
weaponsrussialatest newsukrainedonetskalexander dugindonbassfsbrussia ukraine warukraine russia conflictukraine russia newsdarya duginalexander duginadarya duginadmitry babichputins brainnatalia vovk
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