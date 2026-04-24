The Failure of American Military Strategy, an interview with Scott Horton

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Debates around military strategy are gaining attention as outcomes don’t always match expectations on the global stage. While strength and capability remain significant, questions are emerging about long-term effectiveness, planning, and adaptability in complex conflicts. These moments highlight how strategy goes beyond firepower and requires a broader understanding of evolving dynamics. As perspectives shift, so does the conversation around global security. Watch the latest interview for more context and deeper insight into these ongoing discussions.
#MilitaryStrategy #GlobalSecurity #Geopolitics #WorldAffairs #DefenseTrends
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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