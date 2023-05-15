Moloch Of Totalitarianism. Richar Seed Tells Us They Become God - If We Interfere There Will Be War

You don't need no baggage, you just get on board
All you need is faith, to hear the diesels hummin'
Don't need no ticket, you just thank the Lord
So people get ready, for the train to Jordan Picking up passengers coast to coast Faith is the key, open the doors and board 'em There's hope for all, among those loved the most There ain't no room for the hopeless sinner Whom would hurt all mankind, just to save his own, believe me now Have pity on those whose chances grow thinner For there is no hiding place, against the kingdom's throne So people get ready there's a train a comin' You don't need no baggage, you just get on board All you need is faith, to hear the diesels hummin' Don't need no ticket, you just thank the Lord
