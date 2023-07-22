RFK Jr Is Blowing It All Up! - John Fredericks with Steve Yates

(July 21, 2023) John Fredericks and Steve Yates comment on how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. DESTROYED the pro-censorship, communist democrats, sitting on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
John Fredericks: https://rumble.com/v31gvlu-rfk-jr-is-blowing-it-all-up.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.