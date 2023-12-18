So-Malone. Reformation King vaccine. USA loses. One-side-thinking. Tip to wokies. Making vodka

Are coronations safe and effective? Some Swedish conspiracy theorist didn't think so, but Denmark assures us that they are.
#philosophy #geopolitics #persuasion #wokeness #propaganda
Shiny video, sharp texts, Syrian map and shared links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/so-malone-reformation-king-vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.