“Come out of Her My People…”

Have you realized, you are constantly being urged by The Media & politicians to join This, That, or Whatever? These solicitations, as that is what they are, want you to legally contract with The Corporate System. All churches, if they are registered with The Government, are part of that Corporate System, as that is what incorporating & registered tax-exempt institutions are!

Corporations have the Mark-of-The-BEAST all over them!

Paper, 2 dimensional contracts with a non-living, non-physical entity is what a corporation is.

Corporations can only contract with another corporate entity. That is why The System re-creates entities with names SPELLed in ALL CAPITAL LETTERS. People are fooled/suckered into accepting this new identity name [they are then under commercial incorporated contract] as their own because it is SPELLed the same! This is a magical action or the casting of a SPELL!





If you filled out an application to be a RESIDENT/constituent you have legally agreed to pay for the Iran invasion & all debts/sins of The [ONE WORLD] Corporation, included putting up your property for THEM & any children you have. This is why you must lawfully revoke that contract in order to get out of The Harlot BEAST. Reason: Said contract was not Fully Disclosed to you… Therefore, it is based on fraud.