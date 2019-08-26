A Supplied Reaction Pt2

Matthew 5:38-41 (KJV)38 Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth:39 But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.40 And if any man will sue thee at the law, and take away thy coat, let him have thy cloke also.41 And whosoever shall compel thee to go a mile, go with him twain.Philippians 1:19 (KJV)19 For I know that this shall turn to my salvation through your prayer, and the supply of the Spirit of Jesus Christ,Pray for John he's being illegally gangstalked and harassed dailyPray for Scott Johnson at Contending For Truth: