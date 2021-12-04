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PUNK ROCK CONSERVATIVE - Boombox Underground - Official Music Video
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30 views • December 04, 2021
"Aww shucks guess I don't fit in, 'cause I value truth and common sense"
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Welcome to the Boombox Underground! Founded in the year of our Lord 2021 by Roman Johnson and Andrew Dale - just a couple of midwest American dads with a knack for cracking jokes and tickin' off wokes. We're okay with disagreeing like grown-ups and know that everything isn't for everyone. But if you're down to clown with some common-sense comedy rap that slaps... WE GOTCHU.
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171581
Want more 🔥 content like this? Support us on Patreon here! ➡️ https://bit.ly/3pAj8If
👍 LIKE & SUBSCRIBE OR ELSE ✅
Facebook ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vvsSEP
Instagram ➡️ https://bit.ly/3C1CV6N
MERCH COMING SOON! ➡️ https://bit.ly/3m0cCbF
Welcome to the Boombox Underground! Founded in the year of our Lord 2021 by Roman Johnson and Andrew Dale - just a couple of midwest American dads with a knack for cracking jokes and tickin' off wokes. We're okay with disagreeing like grown-ups and know that everything isn't for everyone. But if you're down to clown with some common-sense comedy rap that slaps... WE GOTCHU.
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171581
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