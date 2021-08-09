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High Yield Tomato Plants: 50-80 lbs. per Plant
LDS Prepper
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216 views • August 09, 2021
https://LDSPrepperStore.com
- LDS Prepper Premium Plant Micro Nutrients
- Mittleider Gardening Course Book
- Heirloom Garden Seeds
- Berkey Water Filters
- Off-Grid Portable Solar Generator
Learn how to get 50-80 lbs of tomatoes from every tomato plant. Planting a garden can be a lot of fun but get a harvest is really what it is all about. Follow these steps to dramatically improve your tomato harvest.

1. Buy the right plants for your area. Talk with the Master Gardener association or university agriculture extension in your area.
2. Lay plants on their side so the tips will grow upwards.
3. Dig a trench and bury all but the top 3 inches.
4. Add LDS Prepper Micro Nutrient Mix/Weekly Feed.
5. Build a 5 foot high 2 foot diameter cage around each plant.
6. Cover cage on the sides and on top with "floating row cover" (a light polyester material) or plastic to protect from wind and weather until plants are large and strong and weather is warm.
7. Weekly apply LDS Prepper Micro Nutrient Mix/Weekly Feed.
8. Pick tomatoes when 30% ripe to avoid the birds from eating them.
9. Do not put tomatoes in the refrigerator. Keep on the kitchen counter.
Keywords
organic gardeningorganictomatomittleider gardeninglds preppertomato plants
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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