CRINGE: NATO summit group photo 🤮

NATO summit group photo. Again, Zelensky's there.

Donald "The Peacemaker" Trump next to a snake in the middle, Rutti Frutti with a cringe laugh, the Narcoführer is there too and next to him Reichs-Gauleiterin von Der Leyen.

Pretty cringe overall.

Adding:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán revealed that the leaders of Hungary, Slovakia, Turkey, and the United States opposed the presence of Zelensky at the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague — which is why he was not invited to participate in the working sessions.

“In diplomacy, what matters isn’t where you are — it’s where you’re not. The Americans, Turks, Slovaks, and we made it clear: we don’t want to sit at the same table with Mr. Zelensky when NATO is on the agenda,” Orbán stated.

He called Zelensky’s exclusion from the working meetings a clear sign that “the previous chapter is over.”

Orbán further emphasized that Hungary’s national interest lies in avoiding any form of association with Ukraine — whether in NATO or the European Union.



