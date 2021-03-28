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"F.U." You Got YOUR SHOES, Now PAY ME".. Been Telling YOU !! Humanity is NOT what U Thought
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286 views • March 28, 2021
Lil nas x, You can't argue with the obviousness of the manifestation.. Out in the Open .. Satan's rule on Earth .Serpent race taken Over
To view or download the rest of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's image gallery: https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
KLeckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
To view or download the rest of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's image gallery: https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
KLeckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
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