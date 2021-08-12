Dr. Mercola- Why I Am Deleting All Content After 48 Hours

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We are at the crossroad where change is unavoidable. We all must make choices that determine our future. To many, this looks like a war… but what we need to find is peace. I am going to find peace through this sacrifice.
Just to be clear, ALL my content will be removed. This includes articles on:
Great Reset,
General nutrition,
the coronavirus,
and my interviews with experts
These will be removed to appease the individuals in power who have an arsenal of overwhelming tools at their disposal, and are actively engaged in using them. COVID-19 has activated and authorized emergency powers that have weakened our constitutional rights. Sadly, cyberwarfare and authoritarian forces are beyond our abilities to withstand, and this is now our only way forward.
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