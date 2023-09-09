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What Is #SlopGate ?
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
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19 views • September 09, 2023

I had some slop while making this video, in fact. ----- Join the community discord! ► https://discord.gg/sfo Watch Us LIVE (And Click Dat Sub Button!) ► http://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku SFO Arcade Archive Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer Dev Kit Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6JqRzevf47DxetO2oixKIA Dev & Friends Channel ► @DevAndFriends Devonetized Channel ► @SFOBackups ----- SUPPORT THE SHOW: BTC:bc1q6udqgvfm9uaj59l24ut7f73wvsfu707kk6pn3m SubscribeStar! ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku Streamlabs! ► https://streamlabs.com/shortfatotaku Patreon! ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku Paypal! ► http://paypal.me/shortfatotaku Humble Bundle Affiliate Link! ► https://www.humblebundle.com/subscription?partner=shortfatotaku Amazon CAN Affiliate Link! ► https://amzn.to/322aFAa Amazon USA Affiliate Link! ► https://amzn.to/30PLxgN Amazon CAN Wishlist! ► https://www.amazon.ca/hz/wishlist/ls/22AZL3PPABOMZ Amazon USA Wishlist! ► https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/BC71ANHPWNQM ----- SFO-CIAL MEDIA! HYUK HYUK DA TWEETS ► currently banned lol DA FACES ► https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku DA GABS ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku DA MINDS ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku DA PARLERS ► https://parler.com/profile/Shortfatotaku DA STEAMS ► http://steamcommunity.com/groups/ShortFatOtaku

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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