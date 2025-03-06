Freed After Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Atef Al-Salhi, a prisoner freed in the "Toufan Al-Aqsa" deal from Silwad town north of Ramallah after spending eight and a half years in the occupation's prisons. His release followed a sentence of 11 years. Today, Atef is reunited with his family.
Interview: Atef Al-Salhi, the freed prisoner.
Reporting: Mohammad Turkman
Filmed: 10/02/2025
