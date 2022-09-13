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Stew Peters Full Show Dr Judy Mikovitz Vaxx Causes Deaths In Global Depopulation Event
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
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977 views • September 13, 2022

Dr. Jane Ruby joins the show to expose how the FDA is producing NEW vaccines packed with mRNA! Big Pharma LIED about the vaccine testing and more!
The British government has continually pushed this clot shot down upon its people. By their own admission, those with the vaccine are twice as likely to die in a month than a healthy individual. From the beginning, Dr. Judy Mikovitz has been warning that the real plan of the Covid shots was to alter people’s DNA to drive up cancer rates in the population.
This guest works in the VA. She was formerly the head of a Covid Step-down unit at her facility and handled their inpatient care. She says that from the very beginning, the VA only cared about money, not the wellbeing of their patients.
AJ Rice joins the show to share his new book, The Woking Dead. He details everything from the hypocrisy of psycho liberals, to the Deep State's initiative to destroy America!

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerdr judy mikovitzklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy