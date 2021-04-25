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Improve creativity and empower yourself with Sacral Plexus Chakra opening
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Do you struggle with creativity? Do you have long-term emotional blocks? What about self-empowerment or even loving yourself? If so, you may need to balance your Sacral Plexus Chakra! When this chakra is aligned, then you can experience enlightenment and discover that your creative juices will flow !
Watch this video and learn what you need to know about Sacral Chakra blockage! In my prior chakra episode, we explored the Root Chakra! If you haven’t listened to it, let me recap a bit. The Root Chakra is also known as the body’s primordial energy center, and is known to be integral to our security! Now, that we are in uncertain times in our world, it is very important to make sure this chakra is balanced! Attaining balance in the Root Chakra goes hand in hand with aligning your Sacral Plexus chakra. The Sacral Plexus Chakra is right above the root chakra and it is closely linked with your creativity, receptivity, passionate nature, sensuality, and emotions.
Sacral Plexus Chakra ( Svadisthana)
The Sacral Chakra sits between the reproductive organs, in the center of your lower abdomen, and represents the life force of creative potential. It is the chakra that is the center of physical procreation and is concerned with our physical well-being. It governs our ability to receive and allow more pleasure in our lives.
How do you know if the Sacral Chakra is blocked?
How do you know if you have a Sacral Chakra blockage? When the Sacral Chakra is blocked or isn’t spinning with ease, your sense of creative potential is blocked. You may feel a lack of inspiration for a creative project, an inability to pursue your art, or a loss of interest in it. If you are trying to begin a keto diet, then it will be hard to start it if this chakra is not in balance. When your sacral chakra is out of harmony you may have difficulty expressing your feelings. You may also experience issues around money and abundance, either placing an overemphasis on obtaining material goods or not owning to your abundance at all4. You may also feel like you are unable to let things go.
In many cases, Sacral Chakra blocks can last for years, if not decades, and in Western cultures are often thought to be associated with age. Many people think that it is natural to lose inspiration, sexual desire, or passion as we get older. This is not the case at all! If you are experiencing any of this, please consider that your Sacral Chakra may be blocked and work on getting it back in order. Sure, you can let your health care provider know, but also give your body a healing chance by doing things to balance this chakra!
Physical dysfunctions of Sacral Plexus Chakra
Some physical dysfunctions that may manifest if this chakra is left unattended would include pelvic pain, chronic lower back pain, sciatica, gynecological problems, uterine/ bladder problems.
For complete show notes and references, please go to my blog post at https://holisticketogoddess.com/podca...
In the future, I will be doing more shows and interviews about keto and energetic balance. Please subscribe to this channel if you want to stay updated!
Here are some links mentioned in the video:
This is the link to the chakra stones and oils:
https://holisticketogoddess.com/wmey
This is the link to chakra book by Ambika Wauters:
https://holisticketogoddess.com/k9jf
This is the link to chakra flags:
https://holisticketogoddess.com/hwpx
This is the link for Keto-Carb Cycling Article on HKG:
https://holisticketogoddess.com/six-t...
Watch this video and learn what you need to know about Sacral Chakra blockage! In my prior chakra episode, we explored the Root Chakra! If you haven’t listened to it, let me recap a bit. The Root Chakra is also known as the body’s primordial energy center, and is known to be integral to our security! Now, that we are in uncertain times in our world, it is very important to make sure this chakra is balanced! Attaining balance in the Root Chakra goes hand in hand with aligning your Sacral Plexus chakra. The Sacral Plexus Chakra is right above the root chakra and it is closely linked with your creativity, receptivity, passionate nature, sensuality, and emotions.
Sacral Plexus Chakra ( Svadisthana)
The Sacral Chakra sits between the reproductive organs, in the center of your lower abdomen, and represents the life force of creative potential. It is the chakra that is the center of physical procreation and is concerned with our physical well-being. It governs our ability to receive and allow more pleasure in our lives.
How do you know if the Sacral Chakra is blocked?
How do you know if you have a Sacral Chakra blockage? When the Sacral Chakra is blocked or isn’t spinning with ease, your sense of creative potential is blocked. You may feel a lack of inspiration for a creative project, an inability to pursue your art, or a loss of interest in it. If you are trying to begin a keto diet, then it will be hard to start it if this chakra is not in balance. When your sacral chakra is out of harmony you may have difficulty expressing your feelings. You may also experience issues around money and abundance, either placing an overemphasis on obtaining material goods or not owning to your abundance at all4. You may also feel like you are unable to let things go.
In many cases, Sacral Chakra blocks can last for years, if not decades, and in Western cultures are often thought to be associated with age. Many people think that it is natural to lose inspiration, sexual desire, or passion as we get older. This is not the case at all! If you are experiencing any of this, please consider that your Sacral Chakra may be blocked and work on getting it back in order. Sure, you can let your health care provider know, but also give your body a healing chance by doing things to balance this chakra!
Physical dysfunctions of Sacral Plexus Chakra
Some physical dysfunctions that may manifest if this chakra is left unattended would include pelvic pain, chronic lower back pain, sciatica, gynecological problems, uterine/ bladder problems.
For complete show notes and references, please go to my blog post at https://holisticketogoddess.com/podca...
In the future, I will be doing more shows and interviews about keto and energetic balance. Please subscribe to this channel if you want to stay updated!
Here are some links mentioned in the video:
This is the link to the chakra stones and oils:
https://holisticketogoddess.com/wmey
This is the link to chakra book by Ambika Wauters:
https://holisticketogoddess.com/k9jf
This is the link to chakra flags:
https://holisticketogoddess.com/hwpx
This is the link for Keto-Carb Cycling Article on HKG:
https://holisticketogoddess.com/six-t...
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