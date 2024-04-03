Create New Account
We Need to Talk About Food Prices
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Government and their media mouthpieces would like you to believe it is due to Climate Change. Government is committed to the Climate Change Agenda. People do not listen when they talk fossil fuel so they have changed tactics to talk about If we want more U.S. residents to raise their voices about something much more tangible, immediate, and universal to all: food.


