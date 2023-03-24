The Radical Left Has Killed Comedy: Jimmy Dore Explains Why Liberals Are TRIGGERED By TRUMP

Stew Peters Show





March 23, 2023





The woke left has created an anti-comedy dogmatic religion of tyranny.

Jimmy Dore is here to talk about the lack of true comedy in America today.

When the Democrat party turned their back on workers they had to pivot and focus on identity politics in an attempt to maintain their power.

American democracy was stolen from the people decades ago by corporations which is why 80% of workers live paycheck to paycheck.

The U.S. has over 1000 military bases across the world while our own country is run down and dying.

This is how empires die.

We currently live in a tyrannical country totally controlled by corporations.

