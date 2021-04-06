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Follow Your Gut
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15 views • April 06, 2021
When you are confused and don't know what decision to make, it is time to listen to your gut instincts. When deciding about whether or not to take the Covid 19 vaccine, if you're still not certain about what to do, you might want to try meditating and see what your deep intuition tells you is the right action. It is a much better decision to follow, rather
than either what the mainstream or alternative resources are saying is the right action. Also, be sure to check out our new section on doctor saputo.com Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine at https://doctorsaputo.com/a/making-the-right-choice-about-the-covid-19-vaccine
than either what the mainstream or alternative resources are saying is the right action. Also, be sure to check out our new section on doctor saputo.com Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine at https://doctorsaputo.com/a/making-the-right-choice-about-the-covid-19-vaccine
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