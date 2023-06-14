GRIFTER RANGER SUPPORTS THIS DERANGED DEMON RFK JR

"RFK Jr. gets increasingly deranged as he expresses his love for Israel. He begins with pure genocide denial, then says Palestinian are better off living under apartheid, then that Israel has never attacked another country because it is a "model democracy" and hence peace-loving
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.