© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEBBIE WARD POSTED SEPT 2 2021 MOLECULAR BIOLOGIST SPEAKS AT DAWSON CREEK CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Follow
1
Share
Report
82 views • October 04, 2021
NUREMBERG CODE... NOTICE!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
WARNING TO DOCTORS AND ALL MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS... FOLLOWING W.H.O or C.D.C. PROTOCOLS in the UNITED STATES, Or Any Professional Who Ignores Their Constitutional Obligation To The People. As well as any political power in violation of the Nuremberg Code under International Law!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
WARNING TO DOCTORS AND ALL MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS... FOLLOWING W.H.O or C.D.C. PROTOCOLS in the UNITED STATES, Or Any Professional Who Ignores Their Constitutional Obligation To The People. As well as any political power in violation of the Nuremberg Code under International Law!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.