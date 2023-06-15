Create New Account
NWO: Babylonian Catholic healthcare network facilitating satanic child sex changes!
Follower of Christ777
Published 21 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Stew Peters.

Another ABOMINATION to add to the list of abominations of the VERY EVIL Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which Christ calls Mystery, Babylon the great, the MOTHER of harlots and ABOMINATIONS of the earth in Revelation 17:5

This church, great WHORE or woman truly is the most evil organization in the world pretending to be Christian but facilitates satanic child sex changes! How evil is that?

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

